SC asks ECI to explain deletion of 65L Bihar voters
The Supreme Court has told the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify why almost 65 lakh names were deleted from Bihar's voter list during a recent revision.
This came after the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) raised concerns, saying these deletions happened without clear reasons and that important data was kept from the public.
ADR says not sharing reasons breaks rules
Losing your name from the voter list means you can't vote—pretty serious.
ADR says not sharing deletion reasons breaks rules meant to protect voters' rights and makes it harder for people to challenge mistakes.
The Supreme Court stepping in highlights just how important transparency is when it comes to something as basic as voting.
The next hearing is set for August 12.