How to apply for a birth certificate

Applying for a birth certificate online in India has become a hassle-free affair, courtesy digitization. This important document acts as a proof of identity and age, making it imperative for several legal and administrative purposes. The online process is made simple, enabling people to apply from the comfort of their homes. Here's how you can smoothly sail through this process.

Registration Register on the official portal To start, visit the official website of your state's municipal corporation or the national portal. Create an account by entering basic details such as name, email address, and mobile number. Upon registration, you will receive login credentials on your email or via SMS. Use these credentials to log into your account and continue with the application.

Application form Fill out application form After logging in, find the birth certificate section on the portal. Complete the online application form with correct details including name of child, date of birth, place of birth, and parents' information. Ensure that you re-check all entries before submitting to avoid mistakes that could delay the process.

Document upload Upload required documents The next step is to upload required documents like proof of birth (hospital discharge slip or letter), identity proof of parents (Aadhaar card or voter ID), and address proof (utility bill or rental agreement). Make sure that all documents are clear and legible before uploading them onto the portal.

Payment process Pay application fee online Once documents are successfully uploaded, pay any applicable fees through available online payment methods such as credit/debit cards or net banking. The fee varies according to state but usually ranges from ₹20 to ₹100. After confirming payment, you will receive an acknowledgment receipt which should be saved for future reference.