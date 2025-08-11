Next Article
SC orders dog relocation in Delhi; PETA calls it 'inhumane'
The Supreme Court has told Delhi and NCR authorities to catch and relocate every stray dog from residential areas within eight weeks.
All captured dogs will be sent to government shelters with CCTV, after concerns about stray dog management.
PETA warns against potential dog fights, local backlash
PETA India isn't on board with the court's plan, saying forced removal "isn't scientific" and "never worked."
With around a million community dogs in Delhi—less than half sterilized—PETA is urging a focus on mass sterilization and vaccination instead.
They warn that moving dogs can cause fights among remaining animals and even spark backlash from locals.