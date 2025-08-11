SC orders removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR

New helpline for people to report stray dog incidents

At least 5,000 dogs will be accommodated in these shelters, where each one will be sterilized and vaccinated.

The court also wants CCTV cameras installed for better monitoring and detailed records of all captured dogs.

Plus, there's a new helpline so people can report stray dog incidents—promising removal within four hours.

Anyone trying to release captured dogs or ignore these orders faces serious penalties.