SC orders removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has stepped in to address the rising stray dog issue across Delhi-NCR, after a spike in attacks—especially on children.
Authorities have been told to remove strays from public spaces and house them in new shelters, aiming to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
New helpline for people to report stray dog incidents
At least 5,000 dogs will be accommodated in these shelters, where each one will be sterilized and vaccinated.
The court also wants CCTV cameras installed for better monitoring and detailed records of all captured dogs.
Plus, there's a new helpline so people can report stray dog incidents—promising removal within four hours.
Anyone trying to release captured dogs or ignore these orders faces serious penalties.