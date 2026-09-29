SC overturns Mulla Afroz NSA detention, UP must pay ₹10L
The Supreme Court has overturned the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz, who was held after the Sambhal violence in November 2024.
The judges said the order, issued by local authorities under the National Security Act, was not done by the book.
The Uttar Pradesh government now has to pay costs of ₹10 lakh.
Afroz jailed on alleged coerced confession
Afroz was kept in jail based on what his counsel called a coerced confession and shaky evidence, including claims about a firearm that weren't properly checked.
Even after his representations to the State and Central governments were rejected and dismissed by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court stepped in, making it clear that detaining someone without fair process isn't okay.
The ruling is a reminder that basic rights and proper checks matter, even in tough situations.