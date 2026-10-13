SC petition seeks to restore nearly 4.7 million Delhi voters
India
A new petition in the Supreme Court is pushing for a fairer way to restore nearly 4.7 million Delhi voters who were recently dropped from the electoral list.
The petitioners say it is unfair to make returning voters fill out Form 6, which is meant for first-timers, and are asking for a simpler process.
Plea asks Election Commission for transparency
The plea also asks the Election Commission to be upfront about why people were removed, like actually sharing names and reasons, and to explain how they decided there were "logical discrepancies."