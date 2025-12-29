SC puts Kuldeep Sengar's bail on hold in Unnao rape case

What happened and where things stand

Sengar was found guilty of raping a minor at his home and got a life sentence back in 2019.

The case also saw tragic twists—other accused individuals, including Shubham Singh and Awdhesh Tiwari, allegedly gang-raped the survivor prior to the incident involving Sengar, her father died after being assaulted by Sengar's supporters, and a suspicious truck crash killed two of her aunts while injuring her and their lawyer.

Now, with the Supreme Court halting his release and keeping him in custody, both the survivor (who wants the death penalty) and her family are still seeking justice and safety as legal battles continue.