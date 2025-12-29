SC puts Kuldeep Sengar's bail on hold in Unnao rape case
Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for the 2017 rape of a minor in Unnao, was recently granted bail after serving seven years.
But just days later, the Supreme Court stepped in and paused this decision, keeping him behind bars for now.
The move came after the CBI challenged his bail, highlighting how closely this high-profile case is being watched.
What happened and where things stand
Sengar was found guilty of raping a minor at his home and got a life sentence back in 2019.
The case also saw tragic twists—other accused individuals, including Shubham Singh and Awdhesh Tiwari, allegedly gang-raped the survivor prior to the incident involving Sengar, her father died after being assaulted by Sengar's supporters, and a suspicious truck crash killed two of her aunts while injuring her and their lawyer.
Now, with the Supreme Court halting his release and keeping him in custody, both the survivor (who wants the death penalty) and her family are still seeking justice and safety as legal battles continue.