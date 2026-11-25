SC refuses to consider Umar Khalid, Sharjeel's interim bail today
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The two had approached the apex court after their bail pleas were rejected by the Delhi High Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana, however, refused to consider interim bail today.
Legal proceedings
'Not today...': CJI on interim bail plea
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, sought interim bail, citing his over six-year custody.
Similarly, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave made a similar plea for Imam.
However, the bench said it would hear the respondent before considering their request.
The bench directed that these matters be placed before the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side to constitute a three-judge bench in light of a reference order passed by a two-judge bench on May 22 in the Tasleem Ahmed case.
Case reference
Reference order granted interim bail to co-accused, Sibal said
Sibal pointed out that in Tasleem Ahmed, interim bail was granted to the co-accused in the riots conspiracy while passing the reference order.
However, CJI replied swiftly, saying, "Not today."
Justice Bagchi said they would respond to the interim relief request.
The CJI emphasized that a three-judge bench needs to be constituted for this issue.
Dave argued that the reference order doesn't affect present petitions, as they are filed under an earlier judgment allowing bail applications after one year.
Legal arguments
'Embarrassed...': CJI on conflicting interpretations of earlier judgment
CJI observed that he felt embarrassed as different benches interpreted his judgment differently.
"Mr. Dave, in the light of the conflict of observation, I have to apply my mind. It was my judgment (Najeeb case) which is being discussed. So I am feeling little embarrassed. One bench says Najeeb means this, another...says it does not mean...I am being told what I have said..."
Bail denial
Supreme Court granted bail to others
It is pertinent to note that on January 5, 2026, a bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria had denied bail to Imam and Khalid.
The court called them "ideological drivers" of the larger conspiracy but granted bail to five others, including Gulfisha Fatima.
While denying bail, the court imposed a one-year embargo on granting bail, which petitioners claim will expire soon.