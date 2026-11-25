Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, sought interim bail, citing his over six-year custody.

Similarly, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave made a similar plea for Imam.

However, the bench said it would hear the respondent before considering their request.

The bench directed that these matters be placed before the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side to constitute a three-judge bench in light of a reference order passed by a two-judge bench on May 22 in the Tasleem Ahmed case.