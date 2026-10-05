SC refuses to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The bench, however, indicated that if, after considering the ECI's response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions.

"After notice, if they come and show that...decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back."

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners, Rakesh Kumar Singh, then asked, "What all can your lordships undo? Your lordships cannot undo an election, or...an elected government."