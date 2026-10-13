SC registry flags 14 issues in INDIA bloc voter-list challenge
India
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other INDIA bloc leaders filed a petition challenging how the Election Commission updates voter lists.
The Supreme Court registry has pointed out 14 problems with their plea, including whether top election officials should even be named in the case.
INDIA bloc must clarify legal details
The court's pushback means the opposition must clear up some legal details before its challenge moves forward.