SC rejects urgent PIL listing on Ram Temple donation row

Investigation request

Set up regulatory and audit mechanisms: Petitioners

The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to direct the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the trust, to set up regulatory and audit mechanisms. They argue this is necessary to protect public interest and maintain donor confidence. "Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities...are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," the plea stated.