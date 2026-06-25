SC rejects urgent PIL listing on Ram Temple donation row
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain mentioning an urgent listing of a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It asked lawyers to mention the petition on June 29. The petitioners, advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led special investigation team (SIT) probe into the matter. They claim that there are concerns over missing funds and other irregularities involving the trust.
Investigation request
Set up regulatory and audit mechanisms: Petitioners
The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to direct the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the trust, to set up regulatory and audit mechanisms. They argue this is necessary to protect public interest and maintain donor confidence. "Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities...are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," the plea stated.
Ongoing investigation
Uttar Pradesh government has formed an SIT
The Uttar Pradesh government had already formed an SIT on June 13 to look into the allegations of misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. It submitted its preliminary report on the alleged misappropriation of donations on Tuesday. However, the plea said this probe was conducted without registering an FIR or a regular criminal case. The petitioners argue that such matters require a professional investigation by a unified agency with expertise in handling complex financial and criminal investigations.
Verification request
Allegations should be independently verified through a professional investigation
The plea contends that the allegations should be independently verified through a professional investigation. It argues such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe by an SIT comprising administrative officers without specialized credentials in criminal investigation. The petitioners have stressed that these issues not only involve possible cognizable offenses but also directly impact the faith and sentiments of countless devotees and the public.