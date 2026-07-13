SC stays Madras HC's order banning cow-slaughter in Tamil Nadu 

Legal challenge

TN government challenges HC order

The Tamil Nadu government had challenged the Madras High Court's order, arguing it was against the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958. The Act, the Vijay government argued, allows the slaughter of cows above 10 years old if they are unfit for work and breeding. It also said other laws such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, regulate animal slaughter without a complete ban.