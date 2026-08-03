SC tells Calcutta HC to hear Abhishek Banerjee travel plea
India
The Supreme Court has told the Calcutta High Court to quickly hear Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad.
Banerjee wants a previous order changed, since it currently blocks him from international trips without official approval.
The top court pointed out that his request has been waiting with no hearing date.
Banerjee seeks overseas eye treatment
Banerjee's lawyer emphasized he needs eye treatment overseas, asking for permission to travel.
Earlier, the High Court had suggested local treatment and kept him protected from legal action over remarks made during West Bengal's assembly elections, but still restricted his travel.