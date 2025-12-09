Next Article
Schools across India closed: Weather, elections, and protests disrupt classes
India
Heads up—schools in several Indian states are closed from December 8 to 14.
In Jammu & Kashmir, harsh winter weather and fog have made travel risky, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are dealing with heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah.
Why does this matter?
Kerala is shutting schools on December 9 and 11 for local elections (since many schools double as polling stations).
In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, a teachers' strike over TET certification is causing more closures—right before Class 10 board exams.
With so much happening at once, students and families should keep an eye on official updates to stay informed about when classes will actually resume.