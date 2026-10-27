Schools across India to get longer November holidays for Diwali
India
Heads up: Schools across India are getting longer holidays this November, thanks to festivals like Diwali and Kartik Purnima.
The exact dates depend on where you live, so it's a good idea to double-check your school's calendar.
Statewise November school holiday dates
Goa schools are off from November 2-21.
Maharashtra gets a break from November 2-14, while Chhattisgarh is closed November 6-11.
Uttar Pradesh has holidays on November 8, 9, 11, and November 24; Bihar shuts down from November 7-17 plus November 24.
Gujarat students enjoy the longest time off, from November 5 all the way to November 25!
Schools may hold exams check updates
Don't forget, some schools might still hold exams or classes during these breaks.
Keep an eye on updates from your school or state board so nothing catches you by surprise.