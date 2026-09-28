Schools in several states may close Tuesday amid IMD monitoring
Heads up: Schools in several Indian states might be closed this Tuesday because of heavy rain and storms.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and parts of Northeast India are among the regions being monitored.
If you're a student or parent, it's best to check your school's updates or local notices: don't just rely on weather forecasts.
States await school closure updates
Uttar Pradesh has had a lot of rain lately, and fresh closure updates are expected soon.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh could see landslides along with heavy rain that might affect classes.
Andhra Pradesh hasn't issued new closure news for September 29 yet. Karnataka is bracing for more showers, but no official word on statewide closures so far.
Kerala, Odisha, and Northeast India are also watching the weather closely: school decisions there will depend on local conditions and district announcements.