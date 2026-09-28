Schools in several states may close Tuesday amid IMD monitoring

Heads up: Schools in several Indian states might be closed this Tuesday because of heavy rain and storms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and parts of Northeast India are among the regions being monitored.

If you're a student or parent, it's best to check your school's updates or local notices: don't just rely on weather forecasts.