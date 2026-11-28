SCO Civilizational Forum in New Delhi highlights culture for cooperation
The SCO Civilizational Forum just wrapped up in New Delhi, where member countries agreed that culture is key to building stronger international friendships.
Held at the historic Purana Qila from November 20-22, the event focused on using cultural exchange to bring nations closer together and boost cooperation.
Narendra Modi kickstarts SCO dialogue
This dialogue was kickstarted by PM Modi and backed by the SCO Council, aiming to deepen people-to-people connections through shared heritage.
By hosting, India showed its dedication to peace and teamwork in the region, reminding everyone that celebrating each other's cultures can help bridge divides and create lasting partnerships.