Secunderabad Rangam oracle predicts uneven Telangana rains warns of deaths
India
At the Rangam ritual in Secunderabad's Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, an oracle predicted heavy rains for Telangana this year, with some places receiving inadequate rain even as others witness heavy downpours.
She also warned about possible fires, accidents, and loss of life.
Alongside the weather forecast, the oracle urged young people to respect their parents and not forget them after finding success.
Oracle demands idol fixed 3-6 months
The oracle called out temple authorities for not fulfilling a promise about the Goddess's idol, insisting it be sorted within three to six months.
She stressed that rituals and offerings need more attention.
The Rangam ritual is a big deal here, believed to reveal future events through divine guidance.