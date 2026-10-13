Security forces find AK-47, hand grenades in Surankote's Satharban cave
India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir just uncovered a hidden terrorist spot in Surankote, Poonch.
Acting on reports of suspicious movement, they searched a cave in the Satharban forest and found an AK-47, ammunition, and six hand grenades, definitely not your usual forest discovery.
Forces sweep forests, clear Mendhar landmines
The army and police are also sweeping through forests in Udhampur and Kathua after more reports of unusual activity.
So far, no suspects have been caught.
Meanwhile, troops have been busy clearing out old landmines in Poonch's Mendhar sector to keep things safer for everyone.
Security is clearly tight right now across the region.