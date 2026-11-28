Security teams caught suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative across Delhi and Gujarat
Security teams just caught a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative in a coordinated operation across Delhi and Gujarat.
This arrest is seen as a big step forward in cracking down on JeM's activities, which have been linked to several attacks in India.
The whole thing involved careful tracking of the suspect's movements and communications.
Investigators probe suspect's connections, public urged
Investigators are now digging into the suspect's connections and any possible plans that might have been underway.
While details about the person and charges haven't been shared yet, authorities are reminding everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious: public vigilance is key to keeping everyone safe.