Security tightened at Sachin Ahir's Worli home after nomination filing

Sachin Ahir's nomination follows 6 defections

Ahir, known for being close to Aaditya Thackeray, put in his nomination on June 30 with top political leaders present.

Afterward, crowds of supporters started showing up at his place, prompting officials to boost security.

The timing is interesting too: it comes just a week after six rebel Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's camp switched sides to Eknath Shinde's group.