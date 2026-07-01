Security tightened at Sachin Ahir's Worli home after nomination filing
India
Security outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir's Worli home just got tighter, with a police van and two constables stationed there since Wednesday.
This happened a day after he filed his nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson, a move that's drawn extra attention.
Sachin Ahir's nomination follows 6 defections
Ahir, known for being close to Aaditya Thackeray, put in his nomination on June 30 with top political leaders present.
Afterward, crowds of supporters started showing up at his place, prompting officials to boost security.
The timing is interesting too: it comes just a week after six rebel Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's camp switched sides to Eknath Shinde's group.