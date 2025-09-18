Senior advocate Kotwal withdraws from representing AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Malik faces 18 FIRs, mostly tied to disrupting public order

The latest case accuses him of blocking a health center's move and using harsh language with officials.

Just days ago, AAP set up a 10-member legal team led by Kotwal to fight his detention—but Kotwal withdrew, saying he wasn't told about the videos or statements during his briefing with the party.