Senior advocate Kotwal withdraws from representing AAP MLA Mehraj Malik
Senior advocate Nirmal K Kotwal has decided to stop representing AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained on September 8 under the Public Safety Act.
Kotwal made this call after seeing videos allegedly showing Malik making objectionable statements, saying that the unity and sovereignty of India are non-negotiable and must come first.
Malik faces 18 FIRs, mostly tied to disrupting public order
Malik faces 18 FIRs, mostly tied to disrupting public order in Doda district.
The latest case accuses him of blocking a health center's move and using harsh language with officials.
Just days ago, AAP set up a 10-member legal team led by Kotwal to fight his detention—but Kotwal withdrew, saying he wasn't told about the videos or statements during his briefing with the party.