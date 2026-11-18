'Plant some ganja': MP cop threatens couple at hotel
What's the story
A senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district has been caught on camera allegedly threatening to frame a couple with a false drug case. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra confronting an unmarried adult couple at the Sidarth Hotel. In the footage, the couple tells the officers they are adults of the same caste and plan to marry. However, the officers allegedly ask them to contact their parents.
Video footage
Mishra allegedly asks colleagues to plant ganja on the man
When the woman refuses to unlock her phone and call her family, Mishra is heard telling his colleagues to plant marijuana on the man.
"Plant some ganja on the boy," he allegedly says in the video.
He then proceeds to reprimand the couple, questioning their decision to spend time together without informing their parents.
Extortion allegations
Hotel owner accuses police of extortion
Reportedly, the hotel owner, Sanju Sanodiya, has also accused local police of extortion. He alleged officers demanded a monthly payment of ₹25,000 from him and raided his hotel when he refused to comply.
Sanodiya claimed he released the viral video to expose the cops' actions.
After the video went viral, the police department removed a Kotwali police station in-charge and launched a probe.
Twitter Post
Video shows cop confronting couple
The anti-youth and anti-Gen Z BJP government’s police in Madhya Pradesh threatened an adult, consenting couple, saying they would be falsely implicated in a ‘ganja’ smuggling case.— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) November 17, 2026
Nothing will happen here because the hate-filled BJP allows its administration to harass the young…
Social media reaction
Video sparks public outrage
"The video has come to our cognizance today. As an immediate action, Kotwali police station in-charge has been line attached and a probe has been initiated," Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani told TOI.
The authenticity of the video and its date are being verified by police officials.
"We will examine details of the DVR and video soon," Lalchandani said.