Sergey Lavrov meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi, talks diplomacy
India
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dropped by New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they talked about big global issues like the war in Ukraine and what is happening in West Asia.
Modi stuck to India's usual message: he believes talking things out and using diplomacy is the best way to solve problems.
Lavrov briefs Modi amid BRICS meeting
Lavrov filled Modi in on how India-Russia cooperation is going since Modi last met President Putin in December 2025.
The visit also lined up with a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, especially since West Asia matters for India's strategic and energy interests.
India is still keeping neutral, pushing for negotiation instead of picking sides.