Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine with CEPI and Oxford
India
Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, is gearing up to produce Ebola vaccine doses after an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain.
Working with Oxford University and CEPI, SII plans to start making the vaccine within a month using Oxford's master viral seed.
WHO reports nearly 600 suspected cases
SII's vaccines reach 170 countries and are accredited by the World Health Organization, making them a major player in global health.
The Bundibugyo strain is trickier to catch and prevent than usual Ebola types.
According to the WHO, nearly 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths have already been reported in DRC and Uganda, so fast action like this could make a real difference.