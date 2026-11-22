Seven family members including 3 children killed on Bhuj-Khavda highway
A devastating accident on Gujarat's Bhuj-Khavda highway took the lives of seven family members, three of them children, on Saturday late evening, November 21, around 9:30pm.
Their car collided head-on with a trailer truck, splitting the vehicle in two.
The family was visiting from Uttarakhand, and sadly, no one survived.
Victims identified as police investigate
The victims included Sauravsingh Jaspalsingh Negi, his wife Savita, and baby daughter Sivika; Rinki Nitin Gunsai and her daughter Vamika; Rajesh Singh Rawat and his daughter Rakshita.
Locals and emergency teams rushed to help, but it was too late.
Since the family had a military background, Army officials came to the hospital as well.
Police are investigating, and this comes just a month after another deadly crash on the Khavda Renewable Energy Park road.