The victims included Sauravsingh Jaspalsingh Negi, his wife Savita, and baby daughter Sivika; Rinki Nitin Gunsai and her daughter Vamika; Rajesh Singh Rawat and his daughter Rakshita.

Locals and emergency teams rushed to help, but it was too late.

Since the family had a military background, Army officials came to the hospital as well.

Police are investigating, and this comes just a month after another deadly crash on the Khavda Renewable Energy Park road.