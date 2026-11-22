The victims, all from Garhwal, Uttarakhand, were Saurabh Singh Negi, his wife Savita, and daughter Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat, and his daughter Rakshita, plus Rinki Gosain and her daughter Vamika.

Prime Minister Modi called the loss "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," and announced ₹200,000 support for each family through PMNRF.

Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his condolences, calling it "extremely tragic."