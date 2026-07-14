Seven Indian-flagged ships operating safely in Persian Gulf, officials confirm
India
Seven Indian-flagged ships, five cargo and two container vessels, are currently operating safely in the Persian Gulf, officials confirmed.
None are carrying oil or gas for India, and about 148 seafarers are on board, with crew rotations and supplies running smoothly.
Indian vessels reroute after Oman attack
Following a recent attack on a Cyprus-flagged ship off Oman's coast that left one Indian crew member missing, Indian vessels are now taking extra precautions.
They are using alternate routes to avoid trouble spots, especially as US officials have blamed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the incident.