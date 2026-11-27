Seven Kakinada fishermen safe after 13 days amid Cyclone Akvan
Seven fishermen from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, who went missing during Cyclone Akvan, have finally made it home safely after 13 days.
The Indian Navy and Coast Guard tracked them down when their boat re-entered a mobile network area, and officials established direct telephone contact with boat owner D Simhadri after the vessel entered an area with mobile network coverage and confirmed that all seven fishermen were safe.
Kakinada fishermen reported missing November 19
The group set out on November 4, but lost contact after November 14. The cyclone made landfall on the night of November 19 on Odisha's Ganjam coast.
Their families reported them missing that day, kicking off a major search. With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stepping in, multiple agencies teamed up to find the boat near Bangarammapalem in Anakapalli.
Thankfully, there were no technical issues with the boat, and everyone made it back safely, a huge relief for everyone waiting at home.