May 27, 202510:46 am

What's the story

Six members of a family were found dead in a parked car in Panchkula, Haryana, on Monday night.

The deceased include Praveen Mittal (42), his elderly parents, wife, and three young children.

Initial reports suggest the family died by suicide due to heavy debt.

The family was returning from an event at Bageshwar Dham when they allegedly consumed poison.