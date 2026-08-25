Seven year old dies in Palghar ashram school after fever
A seven-year-old boy at a residential ashram school in Palghar, Maharashtra, passed away after coming down with a high fever and breathing problems.
He was treated locally but his condition got worse, and he was declared dead at the hospital.
Sadly, this has raised fresh concerns about student safety in these schools.
Health officials screen 395 Palghar students
After his death, health officials screened all 395 students at the school and found 26 more children with symptoms such as cough or fever. They were placed under medical observation at the Maswan PHC and their condition was reported to be stable.
Essential measures for campus sanitation and water purification are being carried out in the institution.
Over the past two years, 584 students have died in Maharashtra's ashram schools, prompting comprehensive safety audits of all such facilities across the state.