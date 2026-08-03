Several Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat messages, searches clear
India
On Monday, several Delhi schools got bomb threat messages, leading to fast evacuations and thorough safety checks.
Police, bomb squads, and fire teams searched classrooms and playgrounds but found nothing suspicious.
Everyone was kept safe, and the authorities handled things calmly.
Delhi Police trace origins, urge calm
Delhi Police are now tracing where these threats came from.
They have urged parents and students not to panic and to rely on official information; just stay tuned to official updates.
This is not the first time: similar hoaxes happened earlier this year and in 2024, so officials are treating every threat seriously to keep schools secure.