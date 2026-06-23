The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert

Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; Kartavya Path completely obscured

By Chanshimla Varah 03:26 pm Jun 23, 202603:26 pm

What's the story

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by a sudden weather change on Tuesday. Visuals from around India Gate show Kartavya Path completely covered by the dust storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for strong winds, predicting gusts of up to 100km/h in the next hour. Similar visuals were also seen in Haryana's Gurugram and parts of Rajasthan.