Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; Kartavya Path completely obscured
What's the story
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by a sudden weather change on Tuesday. Visuals from around India Gate show Kartavya Path completely covered by the dust storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for strong winds, predicting gusts of up to 100km/h in the next hour. Similar visuals were also seen in Haryana's Gurugram and parts of Rajasthan.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Kartavya Path
#WATCH | A dustorm hits Delhi, bringing in a change in weather. Latest visuals from Kartavya Path and around India Gate. pic.twitter.com/vXp7RoJhj8— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
Weather update
Thunderstorms, lightning, and light rainfall to follow dust storm
The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and light rainfall to follow the dust storm. The weather agency issued urgent warnings at 2:30pm on Tuesday as gusty winds reduced visibility and provided unexpected relief from rising heat. The entire Delhi-NCR region, along with parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, is likely to witness this weather change in the next two hours.
Impact zones
Gusty winds expected; residents advised to stay indoors
Gusty winds of 50-80km/h are expected, with squally winds up to 100km/h likely over Delhi-NCR in the next hour. The areas likely to be affected include Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri in Haryana; Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh; Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tijara, Deeg in Rajasthan. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, secure loose items, and avoid traveling during peak activity.