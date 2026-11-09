Delhi's air remains severely polluted on day after Diwali
What's the story
Delhi's air remained severely polluted on Monday, a day after Diwali. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 366 at 6:00am, which falls under the "very poor" category. A thick blanket of smog reduced visibility significantly across several parts of the city during early morning hours.
Pollution hotspots
Sonia Vihar among worst-affected areas
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that at least 15 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI readings above 400, indicating severe pollution.
Sonia Vihar was among the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 449, followed by Burari Crossing (445), Vivek Vihar (441), Jahangirpuri (439), and North Campus of Delhi University (437).
Pollution measures
Stage III of GRAP implemented across Delhi-NCR
In light of the worsening air quality, authorities have implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.
This includes restrictions on construction and demolition activities, intensified mechanical road sweeping, and water sprinkling mixed with dust suppressants on major roads.
These measures are aimed at reducing particulate matter concentration in the air.
Health impact
Health experts advised residents to limit exposure to outdoor pollution
Health experts have advised residents to limit their exposure to outdoor pollution, especially vulnerable groups such as children, elderly people, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.
The combination of firecracker emissions from Diwali celebrations and unfavorable weather conditions has worsened the haze across the city.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly orchestrating a campaign against Diwali under the pretext of pollution.