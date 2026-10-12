SFI students allege assault and sexual humiliation by Delhi Police
India
At recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, SFI students say they were assaulted and harassed by Delhi Police.
Some reported being beaten inside police vans, leaving them with visible injuries and even fractures.
Several women also shared troubling accounts of inappropriate touching and sexual humiliation by officers.
CPI(M) condemns police response
CPI(M) leaders condemned the police response, saying brutality and intimidation were being used to suppress democratic dissent.
While Delhi Police have filed four FIRs related to the incident, many are watching closely to see what happens next.