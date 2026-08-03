Shadab Momin wades Bhiwandi's floodwaters in Spider-Man costume helping neighbors
India
Shadab Momin, known as Bhiwandi's own Spider-Man, has been stepping up for the past couple of monsoons by wading through floodwaters in costume to help his neighbors.
He warns bikers about potholes, pushes stalled cars, and carries kids to safety, all while making the tough monsoon days a bit lighter.
Shadab Momin videos spotlight clogged drains
Momin's helpful acts and funny videos have made him a local celebrity online.
As he jokes, Bus stand se paani khali karega yeh spidy, while clearing flooded spots, he draws attention to Bhiwandi's ongoing problems with clogged drains and poor infrastructure.