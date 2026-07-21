Shah and Azmi decry violence near Parliament, back NEET protesters

Several Bollywood celebrities are standing with students protesting the NEET exam paper leak and calling out Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Chalo Sansad march on July 20, 2026, organized by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saw violence break out near Parliament, leaving both protesters and police injured.

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Riteish Deshmukh have all condemned the violence and are demanding more accountability in the education system.