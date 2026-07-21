Shambhu border sealed as farmers head to Delhi for Mahapanchayat 

Several farmer groups from Punjab started their journey on Tuesday morning.

The convoy left from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, where over 1,000 farmers had stayed overnight.

They then traveled through Madhopur near Sirhind on GT Road toward Shambhu but were stopped at the border.

The day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" is being organized under the banner of the "Desh Bachao Morcha." It is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat. Farmer leaders said participants from Haryana and other states are expected.