Shambhu border sealed as farmers head to Delhi for Mahapanchayat
What's the story
The Haryana government has sealed the Shambhu border to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi for a Kisan Mahapanchayat. The protest, organized by the Desh Bachao Morcha, is against the proposed India-US trade agreement. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said heavy police deployment was seen at the Punjab-Haryana border point, with multiple barricades and cement blocks placed on the bridge over the Ghaggar river to prevent the movement of farmer convoys.
Protest route
Farmers were stopped at Shambhu border by police forces
Several farmer groups from Punjab started their journey on Tuesday morning.
The convoy left from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, where over 1,000 farmers had stayed overnight.
They then traveled through Madhopur near Sirhind on GT Road toward Shambhu but were stopped at the border.
The day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" is being organized under the banner of the "Desh Bachao Morcha." It is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat. Farmer leaders said participants from Haryana and other states are expected.
Trade pact opposition
Pandher accuses Haryana CM of not keeping promises
Pandher said the farmers wanted to peacefully reach Delhi but were stopped at the Shambhu border.
He claimed that this revealed the "true face" of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, who routinely visits Punjab and makes big promises to its people.
The protesting farmers want a complete withdrawal of the proposed India-US trade agreement. They argue that it would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, hurting domestic farm incomes and impacting agricultural laborers, livestock rearers, small traders, and micro industries.
Twitter Post
Heavy Police deployment at Shambhu Border
#WATCH | Heavy Police deployment at Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border), Police barricading in place ahead of farmers' one-day march to Delhi today to protest against India-US FTA. pic.twitter.com/ceBcavQ5QM— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Escalating protests
Mahapanchayat 1st step in larger agitation, warns Bandala
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab leader Germanjit Singh Bandala said the Mahapanchayat is just the first step in a larger agitation.
He warned that protests would intensify if the government didn't address their concerns.
Bandala highlighted how American farmers have bigger farms and more government support than Indian farmers, making it hard for small Indian farmers to compete with cheaper imports from the US.
Union chief's detention
Protest follows detention of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni
The protest comes after Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra while on his way to Delhi for the Mahapanchayat.
The union's spokesperson, Prince Waraich, alleged that police had detained several of its workers to prevent them from participating in the protest.
Farmer organizations have demanded that the Centre scrap the proposed trade deal and protect farmers' interests.