Sharad Chandra leads delegation to Dhaka over Ganga water treaty
A five-member Indian delegation led by Sharad Chandra is in Dhaka on November 22-23, 2026, for crucial talks on the Ganga Water Treaty, which runs out in December 2026 after 30 years.
The treaty was signed on December 12, 1996, and is expected to lapse on December 12, 2026, so everyone's watching to see what happens next.
Joint Committee to meet Nov 22-23
The Joint Committee under the Joint River Commission will meet November 22-23.
With senior officials from both countries involved, these talks could shape future water sharing and set the tone for India-Bangladesh relations going forward.