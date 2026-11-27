Sharath Subramanian Shankar detained for 1,500 fake bomb threat emails
A 28-year-old US techie, Sharath Subramanian Shankar, was detained after allegedly sending around 1,500 fake bomb threat emails to agencies across the country over two years.
His messages caused evacuations and security scares across the city.
He was finally caught at Chennai airport in July when he returned from the US after police managed to link him to the emails through his personal account.
Ankit Shankhwar held over fake accounts
The case also led police to Ankit Shankhwar, who was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for making and selling fake email accounts used in these threats.
Authorities say he made about $50,000 selling these accounts.
Mumbai Police are still looking into exactly how he is connected to the case.