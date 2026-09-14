Sheikh Khaled turns back to shake driver's hand after BRICS
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, is going viral for a genuinely thoughtful moment: he turned back before boarding his plane in New Delhi just to shake hands with his Indian driver after the BRICS summit.
The simple gesture was caught on video, and people online are loving how down-to-earth it felt.
Sheikh Khaled represents UAE at BRICS
While in India, Sheikh Khaled represented the UAE at the 18th BRICS summit. He met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about teaming up on defense and AI and also discussed better ties with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India-UAE relations as a "symbol of stability, prosperity and peace," especially as both countries look to increase investments by Emirati entities, including the UAE's new sovereign investment fund, L'Imad.