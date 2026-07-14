Shiv Sena corporator Mhatre seeks bail after Dombivli hospital assault
India
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has asked for bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor and nurses at Dombivli Civic Hospital.
The clash occurred after doctors suggested moving a pregnant patient; the family then contacted Mhatre, who allegedly assaulted the staff.
Mhatre's lawyer says he was just standing up for local concerns, not targeting the staff personally.
Doctors across Maharashtra wear black ribbons
Mhatre and three others are in judicial custody, but his bail plea points to health issues like high blood pressure and having only one kidney.
Police aren't seeking more custody since there's nothing left to recover from him.
The court will decide on his bail soon, while resident doctors across Maharashtra have protested the attack by wearing black ribbons.