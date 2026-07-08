Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre accused of assaulting Thane doctor India Jul 08, 2026

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is under fire after being accused of assaulting a doctor at KDMC's Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane.

The incident happened when a pregnant woman was sent to another hospital due to no NICU beds.

Mhatre says he only "tapped" the doctor's hand because she was on her phone and not helping patients, adding his tone was meant to be paternal, not aggressive.