Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre accused of assaulting Thane doctor
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is under fire after being accused of assaulting a doctor at KDMC's Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane.
The incident happened when a pregnant woman was sent to another hospital due to no NICU beds.
Mhatre says he only "tapped" the doctor's hand because she was on her phone and not helping patients, adding his tone was meant to be paternal, not aggressive.
Mhatre's aides arrested, medical staff protest
After the incident, three of Mhatre's aides were arrested while he remains on the run.
Medical staff across Maharashtra are protesting and demanding quick action, warning of more agitation if nothing changes.
Political leaders from all sides have condemned what happened, with many calling for stricter protections for healthcare workers and real accountability for those involved.