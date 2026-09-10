Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre charged in Thane doctors assault
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four others have been officially charged with allegedly assaulting doctors at Thane's Shastri Nagar Hospital on July 6, 2026.
The whole thing started after an argument over a patient's delayed treatment.
Police backed up the charges with statements and evidence from key witnesses, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and the CCTV network contractors, submitting everything to court on September 9, 2026.
Supreme Court seeks Ramesh Mhatre response
Mhatre got bail at first, but that sparked protests from doctors and the public.
The Bombay High Court stepped in, called the attack an "attack" on the medical system, and made him surrender.
He spent 20 days in jail before getting conditional bail.
Now, after a plea challenging his release on bail, the Supreme Court has asked Mhatre to respond as this case continues to make headlines.