Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre charged in Thane doctors assault

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four others have been officially charged with allegedly assaulting doctors at Thane's Shastri Nagar Hospital on July 6, 2026.

The whole thing started after an argument over a patient's delayed treatment.

Police backed up the charges with statements and evidence from key witnesses, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and the CCTV network contractors, submitting everything to court on September 9, 2026.