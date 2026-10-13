Shiv Sharma dies, murder case filed against Shraddha Dubey
A 28-year-old businessman, Shiv Sharma, died after falling from his girlfriend Shraddha Dubey's fourth-floor apartment in Lucknow on October 9.
His family thinks something is off. They noticed injury marks, cigarette burns, lipstick-like marks on his face, and makeup on his body.
After his mother Ranjana filed a complaint, police registered a murder case against Dubey, who is a social media influencer, and four others.
Ranjana alleges Shraddha Dubey blackmailed Sharma
Sharma's mother says Dubey was harassing and blackmailing him by threatening to use his past legal issues against him.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage showing people leaving the apartment right after the fall and are looking into messages between Sharma and Dubey.
Searches for more clues are happening in Delhi and Nepal as police try to piece together what really happened.