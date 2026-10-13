Shiva Ashtagi criticizes police handling of Mangaluru students' Dasara exams
India
Shiva Ashtagi from BJP's youth wing called out the police for their handling of student protests in Mangaluru.
The students, under the leadership of ABVP, were upset about being made to take semester exams during the Dasara holidays, a move Ashtagi says ignores both their religious sentiments and academic needs.
Ashtagi calls for talks with students
Ashtagi criticized the police for not following proper legal procedures and stressed that women students deserve respect.
He urged the government to talk with students instead of using force, and also accused the Congress-led administration of neglecting student issues like confusing exam schedules and discontinued courses, especially hurting those from less privileged backgrounds.