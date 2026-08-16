Shop owner Rais Alam's ₹16 sale sparks Kanpur overcrowding
India
A late-night clothing sale in Kanpur's Alam Market, offering any item for just ₹16 during the first 16 minutes after midnight, quickly got out of hand.
The deal, promoted by shop owner Rais Alam on social media, drew massive crowds well before midnight, causing traffic jams and serious overcrowding outside the store.
Kanpur store operators face legal action
When the shop closed its doors to control the crowd, things turned tense: people outside grew frustrated, arguments broke out, and a stampede-like situation left several injured.
Police had to step in and use mild force to break up the crowd.
Now legal action is underway against the store operators for putting public safety at risk: one has been arrested while police search for the others.