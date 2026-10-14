Shraddha Dubey sought by Lucknow police after cafe owner's death
Lucknow police are searching for model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey after cafe owner Shiva Sharma died under mysterious circumstances on October 9.
There is now a ₹25,000 reward each for tips leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their driver.
CCTV footage reportedly shows Sharma falling from a fourth-floor apartment, adding more questions to the case.
Shiva Sharma autopsy finds multiple injuries
Sharma's mother has accused Dubey of harassment and assault, saying his body had cigarette burns.
The autopsy found multiple injuries, which has police looking into possible foul play.
It has also come out that Dubey and Sharma lived together for months.
Meanwhile, police are digging into her social media, especially since she recently deleted photos with some big names.