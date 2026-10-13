Shri Ambika Jewellers in Vadodara loses 5.5kg gold worth ₹8.28cr
India
Just days before its big Dussehra opening, Shri Ambika Jewellers in Vadodara lost 5.5kg of gold jewelry, worth a whopping ₹8.28 crore, in a quick 12-minute theft.
The gold was left unattended for only a short while by a sales manager from Yugan Gold Private Limited, and that's when it vanished.
Vadodara police probe Bhavikkumar Soni
CCTV caught two people escaping on a blue bike with the stolen loot.
After the theft, police started looking into Bhavikkumar Soni, who had placed the order for the new store but whose mobile phone was reportedly switched off afterwards.
Four police teams are now on the hunt, checking footage and following leads to track down everyone involved.