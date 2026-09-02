Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appoints CEO and trustees

The Trust's finances are looking strong, with ₹237 crore in income and a balance of ₹1,882 crore as of March 2026.

Swami Govinddev Giri is the new general secretary and Bhagchandka takes on treasurer duties.

To make things smoother, they're evaluating proposals from banks and Indian Institutes of Technology to reduce human intervention in the counting of cash offerings.

The Trust also welcomed the Supreme Court's order to expand the scope of the probe into alleged financial irregularities, saying it would help bring the truth to light and dispel doubts in the public mind.