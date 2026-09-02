Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appoints CEO and trustees
Big updates from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: three new trustees have joined: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Dr. Nirmala Yadav.
Retired Air Force Vice Chief Jitendra Mishra is now CEO.
All these changes were decided in an important meeting.
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust reports ₹237cr income
The Trust's finances are looking strong, with ₹237 crore in income and a balance of ₹1,882 crore as of March 2026.
Swami Govinddev Giri is the new general secretary and Bhagchandka takes on treasurer duties.
To make things smoother, they're evaluating proposals from banks and Indian Institutes of Technology to reduce human intervention in the counting of cash offerings.
The Trust also welcomed the Supreme Court's order to expand the scope of the probe into alleged financial irregularities, saying it would help bring the truth to light and dispel doubts in the public mind.